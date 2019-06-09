Several artisanal miners missing in Morogoro after landslide
Sunday June 9 2019
Morogoro. Scores of artisanal miners are missing in the small scale mines located in Iyogwe Village, Gairo District in Morogoro following a landslide.
It was reported by the regional authority that the incident took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, Morogoro miners’ association chairman, Dr Omary Mzeru confirmed to have received reports, noting that they are making a close follow up.
Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Steven Kebwe said he was leading a team of the regional defense and security committee to the scene.
More info to follow…..