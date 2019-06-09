Several artisanal miners missing in Morogoro after landslide

Morogoro regional authorities including the defense and security committee is heading to Iyogwe Village in Gairo District to intensify rescue operations.

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Scores of artisanal miners are missing in the small scale mines located in Iyogwe Village, Gairo District in Morogoro following a landslide.

It was reported by the regional authority that the incident took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, Morogoro miners’ association chairman, Dr Omary Mzeru confirmed to have received reports, noting that they are making a close follow up.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Steven Kebwe said he was leading a team of the regional defense and security committee to the scene.