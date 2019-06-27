Nairobi. Police have on Thursday asked the court to detain Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar for more 14 days, amid investigations over his xenophobic tirade.

The court has said it will rule on Friday whether Mr Njagua should be detained for 14 days.

The MP will remain detained at the Kileleshwa Police Station until the court rules on the police request.

Mr Njagua was taken to Nairobi Area police station to record a statement after he made remarks calling for the expulsion of foreign traders while referring to Tanzanians, Ugandans and Chinese nationals.

Detectives bundled him into a car with South Sudanese number plates outside Parliament Buildings and took him for interrogations.