Dar es Salaam. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a special message to his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, detailing his government’s (Kenya’s) position over recent xenophobic remarks by a Kenyan politician.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, that President Kenyatta had sent Kenya’s envoy to Tanzania, Mr Dany Kazungu, to deliver the special message to President Magufuli.

“The message was delivered to Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, on behalf of President Kenyatta at the former’s Dar es Salaam office,” the statement reads.

The remarks are contained in a video, allegedly for Kenya’s Starehe Constituency lawmaker, Mr Charles Njagua Kanyi who is popularly known as Jaguar.

In the video that went viral on Tuesday last, the politician and singer is heard promoting xenophobic attacks against foreigners working and doing business in his country.

“…Kenyans must conduct their businesses without competing with people from other countries. Pakistanis are dominating the sale of vehicles in Nairobi….Tanzanians and Ugandans are dominating in our markets. We say enough is enough. If they are not sent home within 24 hours, we will pick and beat them and we do not fear anybody,” he says.

But the remarks did not go down with Tanzanians politicians, forcing the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, to demand a statement from the government.

In his statement, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said last week that Dodoma had summoned the Kenyan envoy on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 following the remarks and that latter said they (the remarks) did not portray the official position of President Kenyatta’s administration.

And, speaking after receiving President Kenyatta’s letter in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, Mr Majaliwa said Tanzanians were happy with steps that President Kenyatta’s administration has taken so far against Jaguar.

“The steps, taken so far, clearly show that Jaguar’s statement was his own and that it did not depict the official position of the Government, and the people of Kenya,” the statement reads.

He said Tanzanians and Kenyan will always live in peace and harmony with each other and that there has always been a blood relationship among people of the two countries.