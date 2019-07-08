Five Azam Media crew, two others, killed in Singida crash

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Five crew members from Azam Media Group are among the seven people who have been killed during a crash at Shelui in Singida on Monday, 08 July 2019.

Sources from Azam Media confirmed about the incident on Monday, 08 July 2019, saying the management would issue an official statement later in the day.

The seven, along with three survivors, were travelling to Chato where they were to conduct live coverage at an event where President John Magufuli is scheduled to officiate at the inauguration of Burigi-Chato National Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

“It is true that our colleagues have been killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided head on with a lorry at Shelui in Singida,” the source said.

Our sources have named the deceased as Said Haji, Charles Wandwi both Camera men, Salim Mhando a switcher, Florance Ndibalema (Sound) and Kasongo (engineer)