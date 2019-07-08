Tanzania Football Federation and Emmanuel Amunike part ways

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaaam. The Tanzania Football Federation and Emmanuel Amunike the National soccer team -Taifa Stars head coach have today agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

The development comes four days after the national team returned from the Africa Cup of nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt where they posted a decimal performance losing all the three group games in the process scoring two goals and conceding seven.

In a statement that was issued by TTF and signed by Clifford Ndimbo, the federation says an interim head coach will be named to take charge of the team during the upcoming CHAN competition which involves locally based players.

“The appointment of the interim manager will be announced after the emergency committee sitting on Thursday July 11, 2019,” reads the statement which didn’t score any of the achievements made by the coach during his tenure.