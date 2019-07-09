Workmates of the five fallen Azam media crew members have explained how the latter were committed to work, saying reports of the accident that took them had deeply shocked them.

By Aurea Simtowe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Workmates of the five fallen Azam media crew members have explained how they had known their colleagues, who died yesterday on July 8, 2019 in a tragic accident that occurred in the Shelui area, Singida Region.

Those, who died are Said Haji, Salim Mhando, Charles Wandwi, Silvanus Kassongo and Florence Nibalema. They were killed after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck, killing them and two others instantly while three others were injured.

They were going to Chato District in Geita Region for a live coverage of the inauguration of the Burigi-Chato national park, which is taking place on Tuesday on July 9, 2019 and graced by President John Magufuli.

Explaining how he had known Mhando, James Ngazi said the deceased was a highly disciplined person, who wouldn’t wait for others to commend him for a well job done.

“He would commend himself for whatever good he had done. He was very serious about his work as he wouldn’t spare anyone, who underperformed. He was a leader and a teacher to most of us,” he said.

Mr Hashimu Igwe, a friend to the late Ndibalema said someone who wasn’t familiar with him would think he had pride because he was gentle and who minded his own business, noting that for the past three years their friendship excelled.

“He was very flexible in advice as sometimes he used to tell me that my voice was good for TV broadcasting, but the other time he would advise otherwise,” he said.

Conrad Kayenze, the late Kassongo’s friend, said he welcomed the youngster to the company three years ago, then the latter successfully built trust to be given various responsibilities.

“He met his death as he was a member of the crew entrusted to carry out a special assignment in Chato. However, God loved him a lot,” he said.

A friend to the late Haji, Mr Paschal Kabombe said he used to call the deceased as his uncle, who bade him farewell on the day of travel.

“I was hosting a programme when he told me he was travelling. I asked him if I could help him in packaging and putting things in place, but he said everything was well organized. I wished him good luck, thinking we would meet again. We should thank God for what has happened,” he said.