Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Sipho Mabuse in Zanzibar for ZIFF 2019

Zanzibar, Tanzania. South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is in Zanzibar for the 22nd edition of the Zanzibar Internation al Film festival ZIFF which kicked off over the weekend and while here she will handle a couple of workshops which will women, film makers and musicians.i

According to the ZIFF marketing director Ishaka Mlawa the legendary musician is among the festival guests this year.

“Yvonne Chaka Chaka arrived in Zanzibar last night and today she will continue with special programs including meeting students who are being trained in different programmes but also will meet musicians from the Dhow Country Music Academy Music Academy,” explained Isihaka.

He added that, they are expecting Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Sipho Mabuse who sang one of the iconic songs Zanzibar to perform on one of the nights at a festival that reaches its climax on July 14.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Sipho Mabuse are in the Spice Island as special guests of the festival.

Chaka Chaka was born in Dobsonville in Soweto. Chaka Chaka had it tough growing up. Her father died when she was 11 and her mother, a domestic worker, brought up three daughters on her meagre 40 Rand a month salary.

Chaka Chaka started singing at 19 in 1984 when Phil Hollis of Dephon Records discovered her in Johannesburg. Dubbed the Princess of Africa,” Yvonne experienced a meteoric rise as a music star of infectious pop melodies and dance music during the height of apartheid.

Her début album was called "I’m in Love with a DJ'. Songs like "I'm Burning Up", "I Cry for Freedom", "Sangoma","Motherland" and the ever-popular, "Umqombothi" immediately ensured Chaka Chaka's status as a star on South Africa's mbaqanga music scene.

Sangoma was released in 1987 on Mercury Records. Its track listing was Sangoma, Come a Little Bit Closer, Private Lover, Save Me, Stimela and I'm Gonna Stop Loving You. Releasing hit after hit, Chaka Chaka's subsequent award-winning albums include "Burning Up", "Sangoma", "Who’s The Boss", "Motherland", " Be Proud to be African", "Thank You Mr DJ", "Back on my Feet", "Rhythm of Life", "Who's got the Power", "Bombani (Tiko Rahini)", "Power of Afrika", "Yvonne and Friends" and "Kwenzenjani".