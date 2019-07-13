Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrives at Chato

The Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni landed in Chato Airport on Saturday, accompanied by various Ugandan delegates.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has today on Saturday, July 13, 2019, landed in Chato Airport, Geita Region on a one-day private visit to Tanzania.

Mr Museveni landed at the airport at 1:15 pm aboard his presidential jet accompanied by various Ugandan delegates.

Mr. Museveni was flying from Angola where he had met Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Congo’s Felix Tsishekedi and theis Angolan host.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by his counterpart Dr Magufuli and other top government officials and hundreds of Geita residents.

Mr Museveni becomes the second Head of State from the East African Community (EAC) Member States to visit Dr Magufuli at his hometown-Chato a week after Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta landed there and held an unofficial meeting with Dr Magufuli.