Majaliwa woos Vietnam investors

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday held talks with the deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Trinh Dinh Dung and used the occasion to welcome investors from the Asian country.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office says Mr Majaliwa welcomed Vietnamese investors to invest in areas of town planning, minerals, ports, aviation, vocational training, agriculture and fisheries.

He told Mr Trinh that he recognized the Vietnamese competence in agricultural products value addition and transforming crops for agro-business, noting that companies with modern technology were invited to cooperate with Tanzania in realization of agricultural development.

“The Viettel PLC of Vietnam locally known as Halotel represented the huge existing investment trust between the two countries, therefore more companies are welcomed to invest in the country,” he said, assuring they will not regret investing to Tanzania.

He said Vietnam will remain Tanzania’s important economic partner in its efforts to bring development to citizens.

“For instance, Halotel that has invested in Tanzania since 2014 in the telecommunications sector has contributed to bringing the telecommunication services to a large community especially in rural areas,” he said. He commended Halotel for providing direct jobs to at least 1,600 Tanzanians and indirectly employing about 100,000 others by 2018.

The PM said Tanzania will continue cooperating with Vietnam in other business areas and developing markets for agricultural produce including cashews, paddy, coffee and the fishing industry. He said Tanzania was blessed with various tourist attractions including the auspicious Isles of Zanzibar and Pemba, Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti and Ngorongoro Nationals Parks.