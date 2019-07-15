During his remarks President Magufuli directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro to keep taking disciplinary action against wayward police officers who shame the force.

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Discipline in the Police Force has come under the spotlight after it was revealed today July 15, 2019 that 54 police officers were demoted whereas 157 police officers were faced with disciplinary measures between January and June 2019.

This was said today by the President John Magufuli during his remarks at the launch of 20 housing units built for police officers in Geita Region.

During his address President Magufuli directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro to keep taking disciplinary measures against police officers who go contrary to the ethics of the force.

“Keep on being strict on the observation of discipline in the police force,” he told the IGP Simon Sirro.