Dar es Salaam. Four people died on Monday, June 23, 2019 evening after violence erupted when police and officers from anti-illegal fishing unit clashed with residents at Siza Island in Lake Victoria.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella confirmed the incident, saying one of the victims was a senior fisheries resource officer at Ukerewe District whose name was not immediately established.

According to Mr Mongella, the fisheries officer died in the mob attack by residents while the three residents were gunned down in the violence.