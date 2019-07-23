Boris Johnson wins race to become next British prime minister
Tuesday July 23 2019
London. Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister.
He beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.
The former London mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson began his acceptance speech by praising his successor, saying it had been "a privilege to serve in her cabinet".
Almost 160,000 votes were cast - which represented an 87.4% turnout rate.