Tanzania's Vice President to lead Magufuli’s 5th death anniversary in Chato

Geita. Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi is expected to grace a ceremony marking five years since the death of Tanzania’s fifth-phase president, the late Dr John Magufuli, who died on March 17, 2021.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, 2026, Geita Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela said the family of the late Dr Magufuli, in collaboration with the government, has organised the event.

The ceremony will be preceded by a Holy Mass scheduled to begin at 9:00 am and will be led by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rulenge-Ngara, Bishop Severine Niwemugizi.

Other leaders expected to attend the Mass include retired leaders, among them former Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango and former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The memorial Mass will take place at the late Dr Magufuli’s home in Chato District, Geita Region.

Activities related to the commemoration will begin on March 16, 2026, with several community events, including a marathon scheduled to start in the morning and end at Chato District Hospital.

Other planned activities include blood donation, assistance to inmates at Chato Prison, visits to the late leader’s grave, and an overnight vigil in his honour.

Mr Shigela said Dr Nchimbi is expected to arrive on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Chato Airport.

The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, is also expected to attend the event and is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

“The Vice-President will arrive tomorrow at 1:00 pm, while the President of Zanzibar is expected to arrive the following day at 8:00 am at Chato Airport,” he said.

Mr Shigela also thanked the family of the late Dr Magufuli for cooperating with the government in organising the event.

He called on citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to attend the commemorative Mass in large numbers.

“The family, in cooperation with the sixth-phase government, has organised this commemoration to be bigger than previous ones. We also thank the Catholic Church for leading the service through the Bishop,” he said.