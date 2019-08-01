By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTz ssimbeye@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Ethics committee in Mbozi District Council has suspended Itumpi ward councilor Mr Richard Mahaya for breach of code of conduct.

The councilor reportedly locked the District Executive Director in his office demanding to be paid his allowances.

Mbozi District Council chairman Mr Erick Ambakisye, who presided over the committee meeting, said that Mr Mahaya committed the offence on July 11.

According to him the committee found Mr Mahaya guilty because on that day no councilor was paid allowances due to technical issues.

He has been suspended from attending the full council meetings for three consecutive months.

The committee also ordered four ward councilors, who obtained loans from the district council amounting to Sh4 million to return the money otherwise, legal measures will be taken against them.

Speaking to journalists over the committee decision, Mr Mahaya admitted that he committed the offence.

In his defense Mr Mihaya said that he decided to lock the DED in his office after the district council failed to pay the councilors their allowances for four consecutive months.