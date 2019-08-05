Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has suggested that the removal of cross border barriers if private sector is to flourish within the SADC bloc.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said the potential of private sector in Africa is not well harnessed due to cross border barriers.

Speaking during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Industry Week TPSF chairperson Salum Shamte called for private and public sectors to work together to address the bottleneck.

"If we are to create economies of scale, we need to remove cross border trade barriers," said Mr Shamte.