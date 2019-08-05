SADC SUMMIT 2019: TPSF calls for removal of trade barriers within the SADC bloc
Monday August 5 2019
Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said the potential of private sector in Africa is not well harnessed due to cross border barriers.
Speaking during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Industry Week TPSF chairperson Salum Shamte called for private and public sectors to work together to address the bottleneck.
"If we are to create economies of scale, we need to remove cross border trade barriers," said Mr Shamte.
"We need to ask ourselves why are we using billions of dollars to import food yet we have 60 per cent of the available arable land globally."