Pomp and pageantry as Simba Sports Club unveil new signings

By Paul Owere @p_owere powere@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It is the 11th ‘Simba Day’ and the champions have plenty to look forward to, from a new ultra modern training ground to new signings.

As the norm is, Simba are today set to unveil their multi-million squad including new signings at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

As part of the proceedings Simba will play Zimbabwe side Power Dynamo who arrived in Dar es Salaam two days ago.

Simba will also use the occasion to launch their new kit for the 2019 – 2020 season which includes the alternative Blue kit.

The Msimbazi Reds who reached the quarter finals of the continental club championships have strengthened their squad a great deal with a view of going past the last eight.

Led by Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems, the club has recruited several new players including three Brazilians Gerson Vieira, Wilka Da Silva and Tainore Da Silva.

Other new signings are Deo Kanda (from TP Mazembe), Shoboub Sharaf Eldin (Sudan), Gadiel Michael, Ibrahim Ajib and Beno Kakolanya (all from arch rivals Young Africans), Wilson Kennedy from Singida United and Miraji Athumani from Iringa’s Lipuli FC.

These will bolster a squad that already boasts of names such as Pascal Wawa, Medie Kegere, John Bocco, Shomari Kapombe, Clautus Chama, Mazimiru Yasin, Mohammed Ibrahim, Aishi Manula, Jonas Mkude and many others.

The club will however miss the services of Ugandan International Emmanuel Okwi who has joined Alexandria and Juuko Murshid who went AWOL.

Simba returned home last week from a pre-season training camp in South Africa where they played a series of friendly matches as part of their preps for the new season.