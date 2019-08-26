Dar es Salaam. Two individuals who are yet to be identified over the weekend became the latest millionaires in town after they won SportPesa’s mega jackpot which stood at Sh825 million.

This was the first time that the mega jackpot has been won since the company started its operations in Tanzania

According to the company’s policy the two winners will divide the money equally meaning they will each pocket Sh 412 million.

This is the first time in the history of gaming in Tanzania that a jackpot of that magnitude has been won.

It is not clear whether the win is after taxes or not.