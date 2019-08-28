Queen approves PM Boris Johnson’s request to suspend parliament

By Agencies

London. The Queen has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend parliament from the middle of next month, which will restrict MPs' ability to block a no-deal Brexit.

In a move prompting a furious political row, parliament will be prorogued in the week beginning 9 September until 14 October.

Her Majesty approved the government's request for a five-week prorogation at a meeting of the Privy Council at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Wednesday.

The action will see parliament lose a number of sitting days prior to the UK's scheduled departure from the EU on 31 October.

Asked if he was denying opposition MPs the time to stop a no-deal Brexit, the prime minister said: "No, that is completely not true.

"We are bringing forward a new legislative programme on crime, hospitals, making sure we have the education funding we need."

Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament shows Downing Street wants a Brexit deal

He added there would be "ample time" for MPs to debate Brexit both before and after a "crucial" Brussels summit of EU leaders on 17 October.

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly also downplayed the significance of the action, claiming the government was planning a Queen's Speech "just as all new governments do".

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow called the move a 'constitutional outrage'

Downing Street pointed to the fact the current session of parliament, which began in June 2017, is the longest since the Civil War.

The DUP - who prop up the Conservative government at Westminster - welcomed the announcement of a Queen's Speech, prior to which their confidence and supply agreement with the Tories will be reviewed.

However, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow claimed it was "blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country".

He called it a "constitutional outrage".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson's government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless no deal Brexit.

"This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.

"That is why Labour has been working across parliament to hold this reckless government to account, and prevent a disastrous no deal which parliament has already ruled out.