One dead, 6 missing in flash flood at Kenyan park

By AFP

Nairobi. One person died and six others are "presumed dead" after a flash flood Sunday in Kenya's Hell's Gate national park, an official of the Kenyan Wildlife Service said.

A body was found, while search and rescue work has been suspended for the night, a KWS official told AFP.

The missing six -- three men and three women -- were part of a 12-strong group visiting Hell's Gate, where 2003 film "Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" was shot on location, when they were swept away.

Two of the survivors alerted park rangers, who sent out a search party which recovered one body.

There was no sign of the other six, Rift Valley police chief Marcus Ochola told AFP. Another police officer said on condition of anonymity they were missing, "presumed dead" based on witness accounts of two survivors.

Hell's Gate, which received its name from 19th century explorers, is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi and just south of Lake Naivasha.

Advertisement ​

Its spectacular scenery inspired the Disney animation "The Lion King".