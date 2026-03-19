New digital platform created to simplify financial literacy

Dar es Salaam. A new digital platform designed to simplify investment knowledge for Tanzanians is expected to transform how people learn about and participate in financial markets.

The platform dubbed myAIDA (my AI-Driven Analyst), has been developed to help users understand complex financial concepts through simplified explanations, visual tools and an interactive online community of investors.

Its Founder & Chief Executive Officer of AIDA Technologies Limited, Mr Godfrey Shirima told The Citizen that the system features a virtual assistant known as Aida, which responds to users’ questions on investment and financial matters. “If you come across information on social media that you do not fully understand, you can simply ask MyAida. The system will guide you and explain the concept in a clear and simple way,” he said.

Beyond the virtual assistant, the platform includes a digital community where users can connect with others interested in investment and financial learning.

“When you enter the platform, you will find a community of investors. It operates in a similar way to social platforms such as Facebook groups or WhatsApp forums, but the discussions focus entirely on investment-related topics,” he explained.

Through the community space, users can exchange experiences, ask questions and learn from fellow members who are also exploring different investment opportunities.

The system also allows investors to monitor company performance and track their investment portfolios, enabling them to see whether their assets are gaining or losing value.

“If you want to check how a particular company is performing or review the status of your investment portfolio, the information can be accessed directly through the platform,” Mr Akonaay said.

However, he emphasised that Aida does not operate as a brokerage service, clarifying a misconception among some potential users.

“We are not a broker or a stock exchange. Our primary goal is to make investment information accessible to Tanzanians. For many years, reliable financial information has been difficult for ordinary citizens to obtain, and when it is available, it is often presented in technical English that many people struggle to understand,” he said.

To address this challenge, the platform processes complex financial data and converts it into visual formats that make the information easier to interpret.

“We analyse complicated financial data and present it visually. As the saying goes, a picture can communicate far more effectively than words. Once users see the visual explanation, they can quickly understand what the data means,” he explained.

The system began operating on December 25 last year as a pilot project. Developers are currently testing the platform while collecting feedback from early users, and the initial response has been encouraging.

“In just two months of testing, more than 4,000 users have already joined the platform. We are also finalising discussions with the Ministry of Investment, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and the Capital Markets and Securities Authority before officially launching it to the public,” he said. He added that the team’s priority is to ensure the platform is reliable and stable before its full rollout.

“We have seen how well-developed financial platforms operate in other countries, and our aim is to provide Tanzanians with a system that meets similar standards,” he said.