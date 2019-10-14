Makerere student drowns in university swimming pool

By Monitor Reporter

A student of Makerere University on Sunday evening drowned in the university swimming pool.

According to reports, James Uwimpuhwe, a second year Arts student drowned while attempting underwater swimming.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed the student’s death describing it as ‘’shocking’’.

“I have received with much shock news of the death of James Uwimpuhwe, a second year Arts student who has drowned in the University swimming pool this evening. A brief to me from the Swimming Pool management indicates that James got stuck while attempting under-water swimming,” Prof Nawangwe said on his twitter handle.

“Life savers on duty rushed to his rescue, offered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other first aid but he died on the way to hospital. I send my condolences to his family and the entire student community. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” he added.

This, however, is not the first time such an incident happens at the university. Last year, a first year student drowned in the pool as he went about jogging with his friends.

After jogging, the boys jumped into the pool to swim and it was later that his colleagues realized that he was missing after going to the deep end of the pool.