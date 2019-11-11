Kenya's ex-President Daniel Arap Moi readmitted to hospital

By Daily Nation

Former president Daniel Moi was re-admitted at the Nairobi Hospital barely two days after he was discharged.

Family spokesperson Lee Njiru says the former head of state has been undergoing routine checkup since Saturday, November 9.

Mr Njiru said that Mzee Moi is admitted at the VIP wing, a homely setup, to facilitate continual checkups and necessary treatment.

“I appeal to the press fraternity not to cause unwarranted alarm by exploiting the credulity of the masses,” he said, adding that medical bulletins will be issued as and if necessary.

Mr Njiru sought to assure Kenyans that Mzee Moi’s health was stable, adding that the former president was “alert and being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein,”

Mr Moi who celebrated his 95th birthday last month had on Thursday last week left hospital where he had been admitted for close to two weeks, following chest complications.