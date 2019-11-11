Another village office burnt down in Morogoro

This comes one day after another office was burnt down in Soweto Ward in Moshi Town, Kilimanjaro

By Lilian Lucas

Morogoro. Unknown arsonist last night burnt down Mlali village office in Mvomero District, Morogoro Region destroying all the documents and furniture.

This comes just a day after the office of the Ward Executing officer in Soweto, Moshi town was burnt down by attackers who are yet to be known.

Regional leaders including the Regional Commisioner Loata Ole Sanare and the Morogoro Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa were at the scene to assess the damages.

According to the Mlali councilor Frank Mwanaziche the offices were burnt down in the early hours of Monday at around 0200Hrs, saying the motive and the arsonists is yet to be identified.