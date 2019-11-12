Tanzania Government scraps 36 water authorities over cost

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has scrapped 36 water supply and sanitation authorities in Tanzania to same operating costs.

The tasks of the district and township water supply and sanitation institutions will now be merged with those of the regional authorities, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Water, Prof Kitilya Mkumbo, said yesterday.

The change - which will see to some regional water authorities being given more responsibilities - is part of the efforts of cutting expenditure and saving money that would then be used in implementing projects in rural areas, he said.

“In accordance with the mandate that has been given to the minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, and as vested in him by law, he has extended coverage of some authorities. The remaining authorities at regional headquarters will cover districts and towns in their localities,” said Prof Mkumbo.

Some of those which will extend their reach include Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa), which will now cover Kibaha, Bagamoyo, Kisarawe and Mkuranga in the Coast Region.

Professor Mkumbo also said 40 other authorities will now operate under the supervision of Rural Water and Sewerage Authority (Ruwasa).

“The aim is to reduce operating cost as well as increasing efficiency in ensuring that people have access to water resource,” he added.