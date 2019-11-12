Wartime Sacrifices Honoured at Wreath Laying Service

Tributes have been paid to the fallen heroes of the First and Second World Wars at a poignant ceremony held on 10 November in the heart of Dar es Salaam.

At a wreath laying ceremony at the Old Post Office, Sokoine Drive, the Royal Engineers (RE) East African Signal Service and the Tanganyika Labour Corps who supported the unit were remembered by senior staff from the Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC), ex-Service personnel from the international community and British Legion Tanganyika Club (BLTC) members.

The RE Signallers served as technicians, linesmen, drivers, motorcyclists and pioneers across East Africa. Research by historian Jean Spencer has revealed over 234 Signal Service personnel, many of whom were postal workers from around the British empire, died in East Africa while an unknown number of supporting Tanganyika Labour Corps personnel also perished alongside them. Co-organiser Antony Shaw noted that indigenous personnel served in a wide range of roles during the 1914-18 conflict: “The First World War saw hundreds of thousands of East Africans serving in logistical support but also combat roles for both the Allied and German forces.”

Co-organiser RJ Katunda noted this year’s ceremony was being held during the centenary anniversary of the Paris Peace (Versaille) Agreement that officially brought the ‘Great War’ to an end: “Under the 1919 Treaty of Versailles, enacted in January 1920, Britain was granted the former German territory of Tanganyika as a League of Nations mandate.” The mandate system has been viewed as a compromise between the Allies’ wish to the former German and Turkish colonies and their pre-Armistice declaration (November 5, 1918) that annexation of territory was not their aim in the war.

Ahead of the ceremony, Hassan Mwang’ombe, Post Master General, explained how the Old Post Office, originally built by the German colonial authorities, was a fitting place for the ceremony: “This building is a historical site for the remembrance of the 1914-18 War. It was also the headquarters for the Postal Administration of Rwanda, Burundi and Tanganyika.” He noted that the TPC had always worked to make sure the building is maintained and hoped British support could help preserve this historic site for future generations A wreath sent by the RE Association in the UK remains at the memorial throughout the year.



BLTC Club Secretary and co-organiser David Sawe, who had uncles serve with the King's African Rifles in Burma, laid a wreath sent from the UK by the King's African Rifles and East African Forces Association at the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery next to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral to the heroism of 'Asakaris' in the two world wars and other campaigns.

Caption: The wreath-laying contingent at the Old Post Office, Dar es Salaam, remember the 1914-18 Royal Engineers Signal Service formed of British imperial troops supported by the Tanganyika Labour Corps.

