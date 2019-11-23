VIDEO: 80 Tanzanian students feted for learning Chinese language

Dar es Salaam. Some 80 Tanzanian students feted by Chinese ambassador Wang Ke for exceling in the learning of Chinese language at university and secondary schools.

Ms Ke noted mastery of the foreign language will strengthen cultural and business relations between Tanzania and China.

The students received China Ambassador’s Award at a function held on Friday evening in Dar es Salaam. 20 of them received the excellence award while 60 were recognized for better performance. The award was initiated last year.

Ms Ke also encouraged Chinese national to learn Kiswahili, noting that language could both be a barrier or facilitator to business and development.

She said teaching of Chinese language is a continuation of bilateral support in the education sector. “This year alone 302 students received scholarship to study various courses in China,” said the ambassador. There are currently 1770 Tanzanian students learning Chinese.

Deputy Minister for education William Ole Nasha who attended the function welcomed he gesture and thanked China for continued cooperation in different sectors of the local economy.