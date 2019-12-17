T-pesa and Halopesa enter into partnership

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Telecommunication Corporation (TTCL) mobile money T-Pesa has entered into partnership with Halotel's Halopesa to enable interoperability of their mobile money transactions.

In view of this, customers of both the companies will no longer need to use mobile money agents to transfer cash to either T-Pesa or Halopesa.

Speaking during the launch, Director T-Pesa, Lulu Mkude said they have at least 700,000 customers who will now benefit from the partnership.

"T-Pesa has increased the number of its customers, therefore, decided to enter into partnership with Halopesa to make transfer of cash is easier and cheaper," she said.

However she noted that for their customers to benefit from the service they needed to register biometrically so that their Sim cards are not switched off.

Halopesa’s head of marketing, Magesa Wandwi said the decision to enter into partnership with T-Pesa was to enable financial inclusion.

Advertisement