Rights activist Tito Magoti charged with money laundering

By The Citizen Reporter news@theCitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Four days after Human rights activist Tito Magoti was arrested, he has finally been arraigned today December 24, at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam facing charges of money laundering among others.

Tito Magoti alongside Theodory Faustin Giyan face three counts of leading a criminal gang, possession of a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, the two on diverse dates between February1, 2019 and December 17 in Dar es Salaam and parts of the country, jointly willfully with other persons not in court organized a criminal racket by possessing a computer programme that is designed for the purpose of committing a crime.

The sheet further states that with the aid of the computer programme the two acquired a sum of money amounting to Sh17million knowingly that it was proceed of criminal gains.

The offences that the two have been charged with are unbailable.

Though the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa had indicated that three others had been arrested alongside Tito Magoti, only two were produced in court today.

