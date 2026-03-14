TMA warns of heavy rains, possible floods in parts of Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned that heavy rains ongoing in parts of the country could trigger flooding, disrupt infrastructure and affect fishing activities in several coastal regions.

Areas likely to be affected include Lindi, Mtwara, Pwani Region and the Mafia Islands, according to the authority.

In its five-day impact-based severe weather forecast covering March 13 to 15, 2026, TMA said moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in a number of areas, raising the risk of floods.

The authority cautioned that the anticipated rains could disrupt livelihoods and damage infrastructure if precautionary measures are not taken.

“Communities in the affected areas are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, as the rains may disrupt daily activities and infrastructure,” the authority said in a statement.

TMA further urged members of the public, particularly those engaged in marine activities, to closely follow official weather updates in order to minimise the potential impact of the severe weather conditions.