Former Bank of Tanzania governor Idris Rashidi dies at 78

Dar es Salaam. The fourth governor of the Bank of Tanzania, Idris Rashid, has died at the age of 78.

Dr Rashidi, who was born in 1948 in Mbulu District in Manyara Region, passed away on the night of Thursday, March 12, 2026, after a long illness.

News of his death was confirmed by his son, Mohamed Idris, during a telephone interview on Friday, March 13, 2026.

“It is true he has passed away. My father had been suffering from cancer and died at Shifaa Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,” he said.

Mohamed said the veteran leader, who also served as managing director of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), will be buried tomorrow (March 14, 2026) in Manyara Region.

“We are currently making arrangements to go to Maamur Mosque for funeral prayers, after which we will travel to Mbulu in Manyara where he will be laid to rest tomorrow,” he said.

Career and legacy

Dr Rashidi was among Tanzania’s prominent experts in finance and corporate leadership, having held senior positions in several key institutions.

He was widely known for his contributions to the banking, telecommunications and energy sectors, where he led major public and private organisations.

During his career, Dr Rashidi served as governor of the Bank of Tanzania from 1993 to 1998, a role that earned him recognition as an expert in monetary policy and financial sector management.

He later worked in the telecommunications sector as part of the leadership of Vodacom Tanzania, where he was involved in the development of the rapidly expanding communications industry in the country.

In 2006, he was appointed chief executive officer of the state power utility firm, Tanesco.

In that role, he oversaw electricity generation, transmission and distribution across the country with the aim of improving services to citizens and supporting national economic growth.

During his tenure at Tanesco, he was also associated with various policy debates and operational decisions in the energy sector, making him one of the closely followed leaders in discussions concerning the industry.