UN expresses renewed confidence in Chande Commission

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, has commended Tanzania for establishing an independent commission of inquiry into the October incidents, describing the move as a demonstration of the country’s commitment to human rights.

Ms Romero made the remarks in Geneva on March 12 while delivering concluding observations during a discussion titled Truth and Accountability in the Events of Tanzania’s 2025 General Election.

She said the commission chaired by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande signals Tanzania’s willingness to uphold human rights and pursue an independent investigation into the incidents.

The commission had earlier been praised by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr Volker Türk, during the opening of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva last week.

The body has also drawn support owing to the professional record and integrity of Justice Chande, who has previously served the UN in various investigations, including inquiries into allegations of extrajudicial killings in El Fasher, Sudan.

Justice Chande also previously led an investigative panel into the plane crash that killed former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on March 12 came at a time when Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) acknowledged that their reports on the October 29 incidents last year were largely one-sided.

The Tanzanian government responded to earlier claims by the organisations that excessive force had been used in containing election-related unrest.

However, during the 61st UNHRC session, the government provided clarifications on the matter, with support from other stakeholders, including representatives from Zimbabwe, who questioned the professionalism and impartiality of the two organisations in preparing their reports.

According to the discussion, the reports by the organisations appeared to have been influenced by political considerations rather than an objective effort to establish the truth by giving both sides a fair hearing.

In its statement, the Tanzanian government criticised the organisations for alleged political bias, overlooking those who initiated and incited violence, failing to verify information and not acknowledging the role of security agencies in safeguarding national security, protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law against those who sought to disrupt the October 29 General Election.

The government further stated that during the election period, social media platforms were flooded with messages promoting hatred, violence and even statements deemed treasonous from some politicians, individuals and civil society organisations both inside and outside the country.

Tanzania questioned why such developments were not reflected in the reports issued by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.