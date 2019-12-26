Heavy rains kill three people in Serengeti village on X-mas Day

The incident happened around 21:30 hours on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 after heavy rains which had lasted for hours caused floods

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. Two children aged 10 and 4 have been reported dead after the house in which they were sleeping collapsed.

In another equally tragic incident, the ‘driver’ of a ‘bodaboda’ motor cycle-for-hire drowned in an overflowing river.

Reports have it that the incident happened at the Senta suburb in the Serengeti District of Mara Region in northern Tanzania following a heavy downpour on Christmas night, December 25 this year.

The Isenye Ward councilor, Mr Ally Nyarobi, said the names of the two children who died under in their sleep when the house collapsed over them are yet to be known.

But the fateful house belonged to a villager identified as Mr Hagai Kongoye.

“The incident happened at around 21:30 hours on December 25, 2019 during unusually heavy rains which lasted for hours,” he said – adding that a third child survived the disaster that took the lives of two of his siblings. The six-year old survivor was admitted at the Natta health centre where he is receiving medical attention.

Advertisement

Regarding the drowned ‘bodaboda’ rider-cum-driver, Mr Nyarobi said he was trying to cross the river whose bridge had collapsed from the downpour, but was overpowered by the flowing water, resulting in his death.