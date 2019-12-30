Floods sweep 57 houses, 7 graves in Morogoro

Reports from the area say other 180 houses are also in danger as owners have vacated due to flooded banks of River Mbulumi.

By Lilian Lucas @lilylucaslilian news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Hundreds of people at Kilimanjaro village, Sungaji ward in Mvomero district have remained homeless, after their homes were swept away by floods.

This follows heavy rains which reported in Morogoro highlands on the night of December 28, 2019 whereby seven graves were also swept away.

Reports from the area say other 180 houses are also in danger as owners have vacated due to flooded banks of River Mbulumi.