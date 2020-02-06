Tanzania, EU move to mend relations

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The European Union (EU) is to release 52.13 million euros (Sh132.4bn) in development aid to Tanzania as the two bilateral partners move to mend relations which soured two years ago over human rights and rule of law concerns.

The EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania Manfredo Fanti revealed the release of the funds yesterday at State House, in Dar es Salaam, during a meeting with President John Magufuli.

It was the first major funding announcement by the EU bloc which in December 2018 withheld 88 million euros (Sh223.6 billion) in annual financial support to Tanzania amid a diplomatic fallout. EU is Tanzania’s biggest development partner.

Mr Emilio Rossetti, the EU Deputy Head of Delegation, told The Citizen later in an email inquiry that the planned disbursements were assessed and finally approved in December, 2019 after technical discussions.

“The implementation of the EU development aid support to Tanzania has never been put into question. Tanzania benefits from budget support programmes in various sectors that are complex and closely monitored for accountability and results,” said Mr Rossetti.

He said the 2018 tiff which saw the EU member countries declare a blanket review of respective diplomatic relations with Tanzania was “settled at the end of 2019 with renewed reciprocal commitment to pursue a long-established partnership.”

Ambassador Fanti was at the State House yesterday to continue what the EU described as “a much appreciated element if ongoing dialogue between us.”

Mr Fanti arrived in the country in October last year to take the place of Mr Roeland van de Geer who was asked to leave in October 2018 as his relations with government hit rock bottom.

The envoy left amid tensions over negative portrayal of Tanzania’s human rights record in the international arena. Brussels then explained that Mr Roeland was recalled for “political level talks on the Tanzania situation”

EU countries such as Denmark followed suit in November 2018, cancelling $9.8 million (Sh19bn) in aid money for what its Development Minister Ulla Tornaes blamed on homophobic comments by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda. The latter’s public campaign to name and shame alleged gay people drew widespread condemnation outside the country.

Sweden on January 3, 2020, announced it was scaling down funding to Tanzania in a revised development cooperation strategy. In a statement, the Swedish embassy in Tanzania said its new five-year funding plan would lay more emphasis on human rights, democracy and gender equality as well as environment and climate.

Sweden approved SEK 3 billion (Sh723bn) in aid to Tanzania for 2020-2024, which is a 25 per cent reduction from the previous funding.

Yesterday, Presidency spokesman Gerson Msigwa said in a statement that President Magufuli and Mr Fanti explored ways to enhance mutual cooperation.

“Recently, they have finalised talks which has given the green light for EU to continue with its plan to support Tanzania’s development budget, whereby Sh132 billion which were put on hold have been authorised for release,” he said.

The statement quoted Mr Fanti as saying EU is currently preparing another seven-year budget support programme to start this year.

Mr Msigwa said Mr Fanti was impressed by ongoing development initiatives in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, President Dr Magufuli also met with the executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), Dr Stergomena Tax, and Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke yesterday.

The President said Tanzania was concerned over the outbreak of coronavirus and will be ready to provide necessary support which will be needed in the fight against the outbreak.