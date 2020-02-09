Why Tanzania Private Sector Foundation boss resigned

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Revealed! It was the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Board Members who ordered the foundation’s Executive Director Mr Godfrey Simbeye to resign, The Citizen has confirmed.

Mr Simbeye announced on Saturday that he would be resigning from the post on March 31 this year, but other credible sources told The Citizen that the long-serving leader would not be in office from Friday when he handed in his resignation notice, however, a reason for his shocking decision had remained unknown.

However, on Friday, a press statement signed by the acting chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula said Mr Simbeye was resigning because he wishes to devote his time pursuing other commitments.

“TPSF Board of directors is notifying the Foundation’s members, partners, stakeholders and the general public of the decision by Mr Simbeye to resign as the executive director,” the statement read in part.

The statement also said that Mr Simbeye has made considerable contribution and impact since joining TPSF nearly a decade ago.

“In view of this, the Board of directors acknowledges Mr Simbeye’s devotion and commitment to driving TPSF’s agenda-and wishes him well in his future endeavors,”

Advertisement

But, the credible source told The Citizen yesterday that Mr Simbeye who served the post since 2012, was forced to resign by the Board since last two months following the arrest of the TPSF’s Chairperson Salum Shamte.

“TPSF Board is everything. Since Shamte got involved in scandals, the Board had been forcing him to resign on the grounds that the foundation wanted changes. He wrote the resignation letter since December last year and it was approved recently,” said the source.

The source further said the Board had vowed to transform the Foundation without Mr Simbeye’s inclusion in the process. The move might as well result into reshuffle of the entire Management of the Foundation, the source added.

“The Board wants changes in the foundation’s management. Mr Simbeye was told by the Board to leave the office and make a room for another person to run the office. He is even taking part in the search for a new executive director,” the source told The Citizen.

It is said that Mr Simbeye would devote his time pursuing personal businesses including overseeing his cashew nut processing firm operations, said the source.

Following the Ms Simbeye’s resignation, the Foundation on Friday reassured its members, the government, development partners and the private sector that they would ensure smooth transition.

Mr Simbeye’s resignation news triggered diverse speculations by the members of the public, of which others claimed that his resignation was due to corruption allegations.

But, the TPSF’s ex-executive director dismissed the allegations, saying if the allegations were true, he would show cooperation with the Anti-corruption body-PCCB.

“I had issues with the PCCB, but the talks ended years ago. Therefore my decision to resign has nothing to do with corruption. If it was because of such allegations, I wouldn’t leave the matter to the office,” said Mr Simbeye.

When contacted to give comment on the matter, PCCB Acting director general John Mbungo said Mr Simbeye was summoned by the body for interrogation in past two months in relation to embezzlement allegations at the TPSF.