Gamondi hails Taifa Stars players, criticizes match decisions

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) interim head coach Miguel Gamondi says he is proud of his players for their courage and performances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the team’s elimination at the knockout stage by Morocco.

However, he was critical of a number of decisions made by match referee Boubou Camara of Mali during the clash, where Tanzania suffered a 1–0 loss that confirmed their elimination.

Gamondi said the Taifa Stars exceeded expectations by advancing beyond the group stage and competing strongly against some of the continent’s leading football nations.

He noted that Tanzania faced high caliber teams such as Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Morocco, nations with long football traditions and strong competitive levels, yet still demonstrated quality, organisation and determination.









“I am proud of the players’ performances in this competition despite the exit,” Gamondi said. “We played against Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Morocco, all strong African football giants. What we have shown here proves that Tanzanian football is growing, and the team can compete with any opponent when there is tactical discipline.”

Gamondi praised his players for their resilience, saying they approached every match with heart, belief and responsibility. He added that the performance against Morocco particularly impressed him, as the Taifa Stars were able to contain their opponents for long periods and create meaningful chances.

“The players showed great discipline and character. The match against Morocco was especially fantastic because we controlled them in several phases and created chances,” he said.

“I call on all football fans and stakeholders to continue supporting this team. They should be proud. If this progress continues, Tanzania will soon have a very strong and competitive national team capable of achieving success in major international competitions.”

Missed chances

Gamondi reflected on key moments in the match, noting that the Taifa Stars created two clear scoring opportunities that could have changed the outcome.

“We had two big chances from Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum (Fei Toto) in the second half. Morocco also created chances, including one from Achraf Hakimi, and our goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga produced an excellent save,” he said.

“When you analyse the match, you can see where we stand now. We played against the team ranked 11th in the FIFA rankings and the number one side in Africa.”

Refereeing decisions questioned

Gamondi also expressed frustration over officiating decisions that he believes affected the flow of the match, saying that several incidents involving yellow cards, fouls and throw in calls were inconsistent.

He cited the yellow card issued to Ibrahim Bacca as an example, suggesting it appeared intentional and unfair. He added that he had warned his players before the match to stay calm and avoid reacting to external pressure, especially when playing the host nation.

Referring to a penalty incident involving forward Nado, Gamondi said the player was clearly pushed inside the box and insisted the situation should have gone to VAR review.

“When Morocco’s goal was disallowed, VAR was used. So why was the referee not called to review our penalty incident?” Gamondi questioned.