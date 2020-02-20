Tanzania Government issues guidelines on game meat trade

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. The government has moved to formalise the game meat industry as part of efforts to reduce poaching and ensure that it gets a slice of the proceeds from the business.

Under new regulations published recently, it is illegal to sell game meat without a valid licence issued by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) director general.

Those who will contravene this requirement will be fined up to Sh5 or face a five-year jail sentence or both.

The provisions, contained in the Wildlife Conservation (Game Meat Selling) Regulations, 2020, put the minimum penalty for offenders at Sh2 million, while the minimum jail term is one year.

The regulations, which were published on February 7 through Government Notice Number 84, state that at least 51 percent of shares in companies dealing in game meat should be owned by Tanzanian citizens.

“A business plan related to the proposed undertaking that includes business description (game meat products, geographical location, designs and amenities of a game meat selling facility), capital and targeted customers should be submitted by applicants,” the regulations seen by The Citizen read in part.

According to the regulations, the business plan should provide financial analysis and expected cash flow, anticipated sources of game meat and game meat transaction control mechanisms.

“In case of the business involving slaughtering and dressing, the plan and designs should be clearly shown.”

Also, the regulations require applicants to comply with other guidelines, including paying a Sh250,000 application fee and providing a copy of the tax clearance certificate for corporate bodies.

Applicants are supposed to submit a copy of the certificate of registration, memorandum and articles of association for corporate body applicants, as well as a copy of the Taxpayer’s Identification Number (TIN).

The Tawa director general will endorse or reject applications after receiving advice from the Game Meat Selling Advisory Committee.

The committee shall comprise officials from the wildlife veterinary, wildlife management, food and drugs control, health control management and meat inspection.

Certificates of registration issued to successful candidates will be valid for five years, and will be non-transferable, according to the regulations.

Certified game meat selling facility operators will be required to issue electronic fiscal device (EFDs) receipts to buyers and possess a hunting permit or certificate of ownership, or any other written authorisation.

Operators are also required to slaughter animals at a licensed meat abattoir in case of animals from wildlife captive facilities and surrender trophies, including skulls and skins, unless they have obtained trophy ownership certificates.

“They will ensure the meat is inspected and possess an inspection certificate. They will be required to maintain a registry indicating sources of meat, its quantity including offal, and a list of customers and respective quantity bought.”

The registry shall be made available to the Tawa director general whenever it is required.

Furthermore, the regulations require operators dealing in game meat to apply for the trophy dealer’s licence in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation (Dealing in Trophies) Regulations.

The regulations have vested the Tawa director general with powers to revoke, cancel or suspend certificates of registration after it is confirmed that the holder has been convicted of an offence, or contravenes the laid-down terms.

Tawa deputy commissioner of tourism and business services Imani Nkuwi said applications have been invited and business is expected to start next month.

He said letters have been sent to various institutions for them to provide names of officers who will form the advisory board in accordance with requirement of the regulations.

After a critical analysis of the board, the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism will be advised on areas where game meat selling facilities could be designated.