Rapper Cardi B to headline the ‘Unlocks’ concert in Johannesburg

By The Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg. Ground-breaking American award winning rapper, Cardi B is set to headline this year’s Unlocks experience concert in South Africa.

Set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 12 June 2020, Cardi B is one of the most sought-after voices in global Hip-Hop yielding a Grammy award and a world record for the ‘Most Simultaneous’ Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female artiste.

Speaking at the launch of this season organisers said this is a big year for Castle Lite Unlocks as the brand celebrates a decade its contribution to African Hip-Hop.

During the decade the brand has given local fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see their favourite chart-topping stars such as Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Meek Mill.

And now Cardi B’s upcoming performance marks a triumphant 10-year anniversary of the Unlocks experience.

“Castle Lite prides itself in not only being a market leader in the beer category, but also in our commitment to making a positive contribution to African Hip-Hop culture. We couldn’t be more excited to reveal the multi-award winning Press hit-maker, Cardi B as this year’s headliner,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

