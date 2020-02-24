By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Journalist Erick Kabendera could finally walk to freedom after a Dar es Salaam court ordered him to pay Sh100 million fine for m oney laundering, which he has paid.

The court also ordered him to pay another Sh250,000 as a fine for evading tax.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecution accepted Erick Kabendera’s Plea Bargain application which was tendered in his office regarding the economic crimes paving way for the court to hear his case.

State Attorney Faraja Nchimbi who was accompanied by Wankyo Simon told the resident magistrate Janet Mtega when the case came for mention at the court which prior to this day did not have the jurisdiction to hear such cases.