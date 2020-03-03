By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the newly-constructed Horohoro One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) which serves Tanzania and Kenya.

Building of the border post, which was constructed at a cost of Sh7.6 billion, started in July 2011 in Tanga Region.

Speaking yesterday at Horohoro as part of his official tour in the region, Mr Majaliwa questioned why the substandard building was accepted. He, therefore, directed a Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) official, Mr Haruna Sumwa, and the contractor of the building to report to his office in Dodoma on March 11 this year.

“This is the face of our nation, so such buildings must meet the required standards. We will certainly take action against those involved in the construction of such buildings. This is taxpayer money,” he said.

The Mkinga District Commissioner, Mr Yona Maki, said the building was inaugurated in August 2015 and there are 16 government institutions operating from the building. He said the border post is facing some challenges including lack of residential houses for workers, clean and safe water, shortage of staff and adequate security.

The border post is meant to manage and control the movement of people and goods - and oversee operations in porous borders, which are used for illegal cross-border trade.

The Prime Minister also emphasised full medical checkups for foreigners and Tanzanians entering the country in order top prevent outbreaks of diseases, including the raging coronavirus, which has so far killed over 3,000 people worldwide.

“We must protect our country from disease outbreaks, so thorough screening of those entering Tanzania is imperative,” he said.

The Premier also directed the police to conduct regular operations in all border areas, inspecting cargo transport vehicles which are sometime used to transport illegal immigrants and illicit drugs.