Police holding Lema over incitement remarks

By Gasper Andrew @TheCitizenTz gandrew@tz.nationmedia.com

Singida. Regional police have confirmed that they are holding Arusha Urban Member of Parliament Mr Godbless Lema (Chadema) for allegedly uttering distorted messages which intended to incite citizens against the law enforcers.

On February 29 during a burial ceremony of a Chadema leader, the late Alex Jonas in Manyoni East, Mr Lema claimed fourteen other people had been killed and burnt in the district recently but no action has been taken by the police.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview, Singida Regional Police Commander Mr Sweebert Njewike said Mr Lema was arrested on Sunday evening in Arusha and he was later transported to Singida.