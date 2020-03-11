Tanzania Labour Party to endorse Magufuli in 2020 elections

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) has today announced that it will endorse President John Magufuli in this year’s General elections which are set to take place in October 2020.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, today March 11, the party’s chairman Augustino Mrema said they will not have a Presidential candidate; instead, they will endorse Magufuli’s candidature on CCM ticket.

The endorsement is set to be made official at the delegates’ conference which is set to take place on May 9, 2020.

Apart from the recent the meetings with opposition party heads, Mr Mrema did not spell out any other reasons why his party had taken that decision.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate President Magufuli for taking a bold and wise decision to speak to opposition parties. They were always saying that he is against opposition Parties but he has proved otherwise,” said Mr Mrema who is also the national head of parole.

He said the President’s gesture now shows the opposition parties that the coming elections will be free and fair for all.

