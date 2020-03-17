Gender equity in the financial sector still lacking

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Women in the banking sector need to break boundaries, be predictable and do away with the fear of making decisions, to be able to hold high positions in their banks.

This was said by Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA) deputy chairman Mr Sanjeev Rughan who is also Standard Chartered Bank’s CEO.

Currently, out of the 52 commercial banks that operate in Tanzania three are led by women who are Ms Ruth Zaipuna acting CEO (NMB Plc bank), Ms Mwanahiba Mzee managing direct (Ecobank) and Angela Moshi managing director (Uchumi Commercial Bank).

Mr Rughani said this when speaking to senior women in various banks at a networking event noting that women are phenomenal and all they need is confidence.

Mr Rughani, said that confidence and belief in oneself’s ability are the catalysts for leadership.

He said leadership has no gender, a lot of women are very shy because they don’t want to be in the spotlight.

“In my bank 52 per cent are women and I am enjoying working with them. I want you to speak it out and always look at the potential and not the past. If you think about the past then you cannot change anything,” he said

Ecobank managing director Ms Mwanahiba Mzee said leadership is not an easy thing for one must work hard and build a good relationship.

“How do I manage it? Basically it is by developing a good relationship with board members and staff. You learn to live with people,” she said adding, I had a lot of things to do but I have just come here to inspire my fellow women.

Head of human resource from Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Ms Zainab Mushi said women need to understand themselves and identify areas for improvement but also positive attitude is very important if one is to hold a top position.