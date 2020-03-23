Russia starts testing vaccine against COVID-19

By Agencies

Moscow. Russia over the weekend launched tests of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus which is ravaging the world with devastating economic consequences.

"In Russia in order to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector of Rospotrebnadzor has swiftly developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms," TASS quoted the watchdog as saying.

Experts have managed to create vaccines based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu.

"When new vaccines are developed in modern biology it is necessary to carry out in vivo tests on sensitive laboratory animals," Rospotrebnadzor said.

These tests are aimed at determining the most effective dosage, frequency and administration method of the vaccine.

The coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries.

