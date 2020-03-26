Covid-19: Tanzania’s cases now at 13 out of 273 tested

So far 111 visitors and returning citizens have been quarantined at designated hotels at their own expenses. The first patient in Arusha has healed and will be discharged soon

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. Tanzania’s ministry of health has today announced that confirmed cases that have tested positive for the coronavirus is now 13 out of the 273 in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Making the announcement on a day when global death toll surpassed 21,000, Health Minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said they had tested 243 suspected cases on the Mainland and 30 in Zanzibar.

“Out of the 273 samples taken 260 recorded a negative result whereas the other 13 were positive. However what is encouraging is that all the patients are doing well. One of the patients has actually healed leaving us with 12 cases under observation,” she said.

According to Ms Mwalimu, eight of the cases are in Dar es Salaam, two in Zanzibar, two in Arusha and one in Kagera bringing the total number to 13 adding that they have stepped up screening of possible cases.

She said that of the 13 cases, eight are Tanzanians whereas five are foreign nationals, adding that 12 of these had travelled abroad.

“As we speak there is still no local transmission because even the single case who did not travel was infected by a case from abroad,” she said

Advertisement

She added that government has set up 27 screening centers across the country at border points, airports and habours with 3471 cases being screened in the past 24 hours alone.