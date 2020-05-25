African court suspends cases until August

By By William Shao @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The African Court on Human and Peo-ple’s Rights (AfCHPR) has suspended hearing of some cases until August due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.



The measure includes all pending cases at the merits and reparations stages, the Arusha-based quasi-judicial organ of the African Union (AU) has said.



It said it was abiding to measures already taken by the AU and its organs against the pandemic currently ravaging the world, leading to travel restrictions.



“It is imperative for the court to collaborate in these efforts to combat the pandemic,” it said in a statement to the media.



The court deliberated on the matter during its virtual meeting held on May 14, this year, two months after the Africa started to feel the hit of the pandemic.



During the meeting, the Court took cognisance of the fact that the measures taken by the AU member states may affect the procedural activity before the court.



The measures include suspending the computation of all the time limits that are currently in progress before this court from May 1 to July 31, 2020 inclusive.