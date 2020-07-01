Magufuli moves to calm CCM nomination tensions in Zanzibar

Dr Magufuli, who is also CCM national chairman, said seeking nomination for the Zanzibar presidency should be a peaceful process as he hinted on internal friction about who should succeed President Ali Mohammed Shein as Isles President.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday moved to calm tensions in Zanzibar’s race for presidency among cadres of the ruling party CCM.

Dr Magufuli, who is also CCM national chairman, said seeking nomination for the Zanzibar presidency should be a peaceful process as he hinted on internal friction about who should succeed President Ali Mohammed Shein as Isles President.

“This shouldn’t be a matter that will lead to harming one another. Let’s be peaceful and not cause a breach of peace because of an election,” said President Magufuli soon after he handed over presidential nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Dodoma beating the set deadline.

Dr Magufuli asked all party members who intend to collect forms for nomination in differ- ent post including those who are vying for Zanzibar presidential nomination to accept those who will be endorsed by the party to contest in the 2020 General Election.

At least 1.2 million CCM members have inked their signatures to guarantee him for party’s presi- dential nomination, in a bid for re-election.

The incumbent President who is also the CCM national chairman returned nomination. In a televised event, President Magufuli was received by the party’s secretary-general, Dr Bashiru Ally, and national vice chairman (Mainland) Philip Mangula.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ally said Dr Magufuli exceeded number of cadres required for one to be eligible. In order to be eligible for CCM presidential nomination, he was required to get signatures from not less than 250 Party cadres, from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

President Magufuli picked the nomination forms on June 17, 2020 to solicit for sponsorship. Dr Magufuli is the only CCM member who picked up and returned nomination forms.