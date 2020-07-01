President Magufuli applauds Malawi’s newly elected leader

Malawi’s newly elected President Dr Chakwera defeated the incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57 per cent of the vote, said Malawi’s electoral commission on Saturday.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Wednesday July 1 congratulated Malawi's opposition leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera who won the country's rerun presidential vote this week.

In a tweet, Magufuli pledged to strengthen Tanzania’s bilateral relations with Malawi, under the leadership of Dr Chakwera.

“On behalf of all Tanzanians I promise to uphold the friendly relations and good neighborhood, especially in economic and social welfare,’’ said Tanzania’s Head of State John Magufuli who is also seeking re-election for the second term under the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi(CCM)

In February, the country’s constitutional court annulled Mr Mutharika's victory in the May 2019 election, citing irregularities, leading to a bitterly contested re-run of election.

Malawi becomes the second African country to annul a presidential election over irregularities, after Kenya in 2017.