VIDEO: Thousands of Chadema supporters turn up at JNIA to receive Lissu
Monday July 27 2020
Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of opposition party Chadema has arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport dressed in party colours waving party flags as they wait for the arrival of former Singida East MP.
Several minutes before the Ethiopian Airlines flight on which Lissu is aboard could touch down many seen lining-up at the other side of the road opposite the Nyerere Road where they were chanting party slogans.
This is despite an earlier warning by police that the assembly was illegal, therefore asking people to stay away.