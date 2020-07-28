  1. The Citizen
  2. News

Msekwa: Why Mkapa was a true friend and teacher

Tuesday July 28 2020

President John Magufuli exchanges views with

President John Magufuli exchanges views with third-phase President Benjamin Mkapa during a recent meeting. PHOTO | FILE 

By PIUS MSEKWA

In  a  midnight  broadcast  last  Thursday - July 23, 2020 -  President  John  Magufuli  announced  the  sad  and  sudden  death  of  former  President  Benjamin  William  Mkapa,  of  the  third-phase  Government  (1995-2005) of  the  United  Republic  of  Tanzania.  This  news  was  as shocking  as  it  was  sudden,  for  there  had  been  no  prior news  that  he  was  sick,  or  that  he  had  any  life-threatening  health  problems. The family has explained that he apparently died of a cardiac arrest.

 The   news  of  his  death  was  absolutely shocking   to  everyone  who  herd  it,  but  was  much  more  so  to  those  who  worked  closely  with  him  during  his  lifetime,  including  myself.    

 

Strong attributes

The  late  former  President  Benjamin  Mkapa  was  a  man  of  many  attributes.                                                   In the first  place,  he  was   well  grounded  in  scholarship.  And he  used  his  scholarship  generously for  the  public  benefit.    His  latest  scholarly  production  being  his  autobiography   titled  ‘My  Life,  My  Purpose,’  which  he  inaugurated  on  the  anniversary  date  of  his  81st  birthday,  12th  November  last  year.  I  watched  and   listened  to  the  live  broadcasts  of  that  event;  and,  based  on  the  comments   made  by  President  Magufuli  in  his  televised  speech  delivered  at  that  inauguration   event;  I  concluded  that    Mkapa’s   book  is  a    ‘must  read’  material;  it  is  a  masterpiece  of wisdom  to me.                 

His scholarly talents are vividly  displayed  in  that   book.   “Curiosity killed the cat”,   so says one  English  proverb.  Thus,  being  aware  of   Mkapa’s   mastery  of  the  English  language,  I  was  particularly curious  to  see  the  inevitably  fabulous   English  language  in  which  that  book  is  written.   Former  President  Benjamin  Mkapa  was  a  student  at  the  famous  Makerere  University  College  in  Uganda,  at  that  time  known  as  ‘the  University  College  of  East  Africa,  affiliated  to  London  University’ .                                                                                                 

Related Stories

Advertisement

That  Institution  was,  in  reality,  an  “ivory  tower”,   established  by  the  British  Authorities   in  this  East  Africa  part  of  the  then  vast   “British  Empire”.  (There  was  an  exact  replica  Institution  in  West  Africa,  then  known  as  “The  University  College  of  West  Africa”  based  in  Accra,  Ghana,    also  affiliated   to  London  University;  which  was  catering  for  that  part  of  the  very  vast  British  Empire  “upon  which”,  it  was  proudly  asserted,  “the  sun  never  sets”).                                                                      These  Educational  Institutions  were  established,  partly   for  the  grand  purpose  of  spreading  the  ‘Gospel’   of  British  culture,  language  being  an  essential  component  of  any  culture.  Thus,   the  relevant  University  Authorities  decided  to  introduce  at  Makerere,  a   single-subject   first  degree  programme,   then  known  as  the  ‘B.A.  English  (Honours)’  degree;  and  Benjamin  William  Mkapa   was  one  of  the  very  few  students  who  qualified  for  admission  to  that  programme.     He  therefore  graduated  from  Makerere  with  a  London  University  Bachelor’s  (Honours)   degree  in  English  Literature.                                                                                                                                    

Both  his  spoken  deliveries,  as  well  as  his  written   texts,   provide  sufficient  evidence  of  his   exceptional    mastery  of  the  Queen’s   language.  Thus,  I  assumed  that  this  particular aspect  would   be  a  dominant  feature  of  his  new  book;  which  is  what  accounts  for  my   curiosity  mentioned   above.  My  curiosity   was  entirely  satisfied  when  I  subsequently  read  the  book.

 

Personal relationships

In  his  speech  at  the inauguration  ceremony  of  Mkapa’s  book,  President  Magufuli  obligingly  made  certain  candid  comments   regarding  the  ‘huge,  unequivocal,   trust  and  support’  that  he himself  had received  from  President  Mkapa,  during  the  time  when  he  was  a  Minister  in  President  Mkapa’s  Government.   I  too,  have  some   very  pleasant  memories  of  President  Mkapa’s  trust  in  me,  when  I  was  the  Speaker of  Parliament during  the  whole  of  his  ten  years  as  President. 

I  had  been elected  Speaker  of  the  National  Assembly  in  April  1994,  upon  the  retirement  of  veteran  Speaker  Adam  Sapi  Mkwawa.  But  I  was  re-elected  in  1995,  when  Benjamin  William  Mkapa  was  first  elected  to  the  Presidency.    The  two  of  us   served  concurrently  in  our  respective  capacities  for  ten  years,  until  2005.  During  that  period,    we  developed  a  very  close  affinity   in  terms  of cordial  cooperation,  genuine  trust,  and  mutual  respect. 

President  Mkapa  appeared  to have  a  great   deal  of  trust  in  me  personally.  The  first  indicator  of  this  trust  was  when he  was  making  his  choice  of  Prime  Minister  in 1995.   Immediately  after  he  had  settled  on  the  name  of  his  choice,  he  sent  for  me,  in  order  to  seek  advice  on   whether,  in  my  opinion,    since  this  person  was  a  rather  low  profile  politician,   his  choice  would  be  acceptable  to  the  members  of  Parliament   when  it  is  presented  to  them  for  confirmation.  He  said  he was  prepared  to  make  another  choice,  depending  on  my  advice.  I  gave  him  the  assurance  that  he  had  made a  good  choice,  and  that  Parliament  would  most  certainly  endorse  his  choice.    

It  is  also  during  this  period   when  the  death  occurred  of  the  father  of  the  nation,  Mwalimu  Julius  Nyerere,  in  a  London  hospital  on   October 14,  1999.  As  is  customary,  the  normal  arrangements  were  made  for  paying  the  last  respects  the  body  of  the  late  founder  President  Mwalimu  Nyerere  at  the  National  stadium  in  Dar  es Salaam.  And  because  of  Mwalimu  Nyerere’s  high   personal  social  status  and  world  renown,  this  event   attracted  a huge  gathering  of  distinguished  guests,  including   a  large  number  of  foreign   Heads  of  State  and  Government. Under  normal  circumstances,  the  funeral  committee prepares  the  obituary  message  that  is  normally  read  out  during  the  funeral  proceedings.  But  no,  not  on  this  occasion,  when  President  Mkapa  decided,   late  in  the  evening  of  the  day  before  the  appointed  day  for  this  function, that  I    should  prepare  the  obituary  statement  and  read  it  out   at  that  function  the  next  morning.                   He  was  obviously  confident  I  could  do  it,  even  at  such  short  notice.  I   dutifully accomplished  that  assignment. 

 I  also  remember  how,   in  his  first  term  in  office,  President   Mkapa  sent  me  to  Kampala,  Uganda   on  a  rather  delicate political  mission;  which  was  to help  President  Yoweri Museveni,  to  succeed  in  the  seemingly  difficult  task  of  convincing  his  NRM  Parliamentarians,  to  accept  the  need  for  that country  to  change  to  the  multi-party  political  system.   President  Museveni  had,  apparently, been   greatly  impressed  by  Tanzania’s  smooth  transition  to  that  system.  Thus,  he  had  asked  President  Mkapa  to  send  a  trusted   envoy to  Kampala,  who  would  help  to  persuade  the  Uganda   NRM   members  of  Parliament  to  see  the  good  side  of  multi-party  politics,  by  explaining  to  them  the  Tanzanian  successful  experience  in  that  regard.    Once  again,  President  Mkapa   decided  to   give  that  assignment  to  me,   another  demonstration  of   his  genuine trust  and  confidence in  me.

 

State affairs

It  is  presumably  common  knowledge  that  the  Government  of  any  country  is  sustained  by  three  pillars:  the  Government  (the  Executive);  the  Legislature;  and  the  Judiciary.  President  Mkapa  was  of  the  settled  view  that  without  the full  support  of  the  Legislature,  the  Government  would  not  be  able  to  function  effectively.  This  is  because  the  Government  needs Parliament’s  approval  for  its  annual  budgets,  and,  obviously,  without  money  with  which  to  fund  its  social  and  economic  infrastructure  projects,  its  operations   will be  totally  paralyzed. 

Similarly,  the  Government  is  enjoined  to  observe  the  rule  of  law  in  all  its  administrative  activities,  and   it  is  only  Parliament  which  is  empowered  to  pass  the  necessary  laws  which  are  required  for  the   country’s  good  governance. 

Thus,  without  such  laws  being  enacted  by  Parliament,  the  Government  will be  negatively  impacted   in  its  operations.                                                                                                               President  Mkapa  was  keenly  aware  of  these  governance  imperatives.    He  therefore   wholeheartedly  devoted  himself  to  establishing  cordial  working  relations  with  me  the  Speaker,  being  the   Head  of  that  institution.  And  indeed,  we  achieved   many  positive results  because  of  this  close  cooperation,  through  constant  communication  and  consultations.

 

Seasoned diplomat

Another  of   President  Mkapa’s  major  personal  attributes,  was  his  accomplishment in  diplomacy.  This  is   evidenced  by  his   deployment  separately  by  the  United Nations  and the  African  Union,  to  mediate  in  conflicts  afflicting our  neghbouring  countries  of  Burundi,  and  Kenya.

The  long  lasting  Burundi  tribal  conflict  has  defied  all  international  efforts  to  find  a  lasting  solution.  During  his  life  time,  Mwalimu  Nyerere  had  been  invited to  make   his  influential  contribution  to  these  efforts,  but  he  died  before  a  settlement  could  be  reached.                         President  Mkapa  was  subsequently  invited  to  also  make  his  contribution,  which  he  did  with  great  negotiating  skills,  but  had  to  give  up  when  he  felt  that  his  efforts  were  being  wasted,  as  they  were  not  likely  to  produce  the  desired  results.                                                                                  However,  he  was  much  more  successful  in  his  mediation  efforts  in  the  case  of  Kenya,  which  had  been  plunged  into  a  serious  political  crisis   as  a  result  of their  disputed  2002  general  elections. 

On  that  occasion,  President  Mkapa’s  mediation  team,  which  included  former  Secretary  General  of the  United  Nations  Dr  Kofi  Annan  from  Ghana;  successfully  negotiated  the  agreement  which  led  to  the  formation  of  a  Government  of  national  unity  in  Kenya,  with  Raila Odinga,  the  leader  of  the  party  that  had  lost  the  election,  being  appointed  Prime  Minister.

 

 ‘Uwazi  na  Ukweli’

Upon  assuming  office  after  winning the 1995  Presidential  election,  President  Mkapa  promised  that  he  would  implement  the  policy  of  ‘transparent  Government’. 

He  was  of  the  firm  view  that,  in  his  own  words, “in  a  democratic  society,  the  people  have  the  right  to  be  informed about  what  the  Government  is  doing   on  all  issues  of  concern  to  them”;   and,  indeed,  he  faithfully  implemented  this  policy,  by  introducing  the  Presidential  monthly  addresses  to  the  people  through  the  mass  media,  for  the  purpose  of  keeping  the  public  fully  informed  of  what  he  Government  was  doing,  and  why.  He  also  promptly  established  in  his  Office,  a  Directorate  of  Presidential  Communications;  and  also  directed  that  a  senior  official  be  designated  in  each  ministry,  whose  main  responsibility   would  be  to  inform  the  public,  through  the  media,  of  what  his  Ministry  was  doing. 

Furthermore,  he  informed  me  that  he  would  be  coming  to  address  Parliament  frequently,  in  order  to  keep  the  representatives  of  the  people  informed  of  what  the  Government  is  doing.

‘Uwazi,  na  Ukweli...’  May  his  soul  rest  in  eternal  peace.

 